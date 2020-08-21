Mike McCarthy shares thoughts on Super Bowl expectations for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys fans will be disappointed with anything less than a Super Bowl appearance in Mike McCarthy’s first season with the team. That type of pressure can be difficult for a head coach to handle, but McCarthy seems to be embracing it.

McCarthy was asked on Friday about the challenges of dealing with championship expectations. He said he is not hiding from the fact that the team’s goal is to win the Super Bowl.

“I’ve always been very up front about it, we’re in this to win a championship,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “At the end of the day, we’re on install 6, so we have a long way to go.”

The Cowboys have been one of the favorites in the NFC for several seasons now, but they haven’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since 1995. Jason Garrett lost his job because he was unable to fulfill the expectations of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the team’s fan base. Dallas hired McCarthy to get more out of its roster, and fairly immediate results will be expected.

McCarthy was fired from his last job with the Green Bay Packers and took a year off from coaching last season. We recently learned that oddsmakers do not believe that will keep him from having success in Dallas. With Dak Prescott still seeking a long-term deal and the Cowboys having made several key offseason signings, it’s deep playoff run or bust in Big D.