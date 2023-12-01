Mike McDaniel reveals whether key Dolphins player will return in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins expect to have one of their most explosive playmakers back in Week 13.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Friday that De’Von Achane will play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

That is good news for the Dolphins, especially with how Achane’s rookie season has gone. After exploding onto the scene in Week 3, Achane suffered a knee injury in Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve and missed four games. The former Texas A&M star made his return against the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 19, but he injured the same knee very early in the game.

Achane was then sidelined once again for Miami’s win over the New York Jets on Black Friday. There was some concern that the Dolphins might shut him down for the season given that he re-injured the same knee, but that is not happening.

Achane ran for 203 yards on 18 carries and scored 2 rushing touchdowns in Miami’s blowout win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He added 4 catches for 30 yards and another 2 receiving touchdowns. The speedster then proved the performance was not a fluke by rushing for 101 yards in a Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills and 151 yards in Week 5 against the New York Giants before getting hurt.

With Achane back in the mix, the Dolphins will be an even tougher assignment for defenses.