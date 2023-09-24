Mike McDaniel explains why Dolphins passed up chance to break NFL points record

The Miami Dolphins had the opportunity to make NFL history on Sunday, but coach Mike McDaniel decided to pass on it, and explained why after the game.

The Dolphins obliterated the Denver Broncos 70-20 in one of the most stunning scorelines of the season so far. Miami could have had more, however, as they passed up a makeable field goal try from what would have been the Broncos’ 27-yard line in the final minute of the game. The Dolphins had Mike White kneel down and turn the ball over on downs instead of attempting a field goal, which, if converted, would have set the NFL record for points in a regular season game with 73. The decision actually led to some boos from the home crowd.

After the game, McDaniel said chasing records is “not what we came to do,” and added that he wanted to ensure the Dolphins maintain “good karma” going forward.

“Chasing points and chasing a record is not what we came to do,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said about not going for 73 with the field goal. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2023

“It’s not really what I’m about,” McDaniel said about not kicking the field goal. “I will be fine getting second guessed by turning down NFL records. I’m very okay with the decision. The leaders of the team supported it. The captains supported it. That’s not the way you wanna get… — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2023

“It’s not really what I’m about,” McDaniel said. “I will be fine getting second guessed by turning down NFL records. I’m very okay with the decision. The leaders of the team supported it. The captains supported it. That’s not the way you wanna get the record. That’s called karma and I wanna keep good karma with the Miami Dolphins.”

McDaniel did not see much value in running up the score, which is fair enough. The Broncos were already thoroughly embarrassed, and the Broncos may have greater accomplishments in their future. A 70-20 scoreline is a statement in itself.