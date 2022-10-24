 Skip to main content
Mike McDaniel had great message inside of his youth football helmet

October 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mike McDaniel at practice

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel’s dream of becoming a head coach came true when the Miami Dolphins hired him in February at the age of 38. Now 39, McDaniel began his coaching career when he was hired by the Denver Broncos in 2005 as a coaching intern. Prior to going into coaching, McDaniel played wide receiver at Yale.

The mission of making it to the NFL is something McDaniel had in his mind for years. Whether it was as a head coach or player, McDaniel was determined to make it.

While McDaniel’s Dolphins were playing on “Sunday Night Football” against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC did a bit about the coach’s youth football helmet. They showed some photos of the inside of McDaniel’s youth football helmet, which had stickers of the logos for every NFL team. Written inside the helmet was the phrase “I will make it!”

Though he did not make it to the NFL as a player, McDaniel made it as a coach, which isn’t a bad consolation prize. After all, there are over 1,500 NFL players, but only 32 NFL head coaches.

McDaniel’s Dolphins are 4-3 this season. They’re 4-0 in games where Tua Tagovailoa has played the full contest.

Mike McDaniel
