Mike McDaniel is seriously torn on his NBA Finals rooting interest

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is in a bit of a fix when it comes to his NBA Finals rooting interest.

McDaniel is a Denver native and grew up rooting for the Nuggets. That allegiance is being tested, however, with the Miami Heat as their Finals opponents. McDaniel has been spotted at Heat games during the playoffs and has a relationship with coach Erik Spoelstra, and admitted he might be learning their way this time.

“Realistically, when it comes down to it, the stuff that I’ve been able to really get access to with the Heat coaching staff led by Spo last summer,” McDaniel admitted, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Getting to know them, following their journey and getting to know the people you know I’ve become extremely invested. So I don’t lose any sleep by saying you know what, Denver Nuggets, why don’t we wait 48 years? Not 47. So that’s kind of where I stand on that.”

Of course, the Heat have won three titles in the last two decades, while the Nuggets are still searching for their first. That does not appear to be playing on McDaniel’s mind as he tries to figure out where his allegiances lie.

Denver is well-rested, as they have acknowledged, and is seen is the favorite with the series starting Thursday. Whether that helps or hurts them remains to be seen, but McDaniel will be able to find the bright side no matter the outcome.