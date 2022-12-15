Mike McDaniel goes viral for his T-shirt ahead of Buffalo game

Mike McDaniel went viral on Wednesday for the T-shirt he wore ahead of his Miami Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Temperatures at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. are expected to be in the low 30s with snow for the game. McDaniel, the first-year head coach for Miami, was wearing a T-shirt that said “I wish it were colder” during his team’s practice Wednesday.

McDaniel is trying to get his team in the right mindset for the cold game. During a press conference, he told reporters about his philosophy.

“Are you gonna let the elements matter more to you than them? It is the same field, the same elements. So you just decide mentally how much you’re going to let it affect you,” McDaniel said.

The Dolphins are 8-5 and facing the 10-3 AFC East-leading Bills. Miami has been a team of streaks this season. They began 3-0, lost three straight, won five more, and they have lost two in a row.

This is a tough three-game stretch for Miami, which has lost at San Francisco and at the Los Angeles Chargers, and now travels to Buffalo. If Tua Tagovailoa does not pick up his play, they won’t have a chance in Week 15.