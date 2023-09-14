Mike McDaniel tried hilarious strategy during coach’s challenge

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tried to employ a unique strategy during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but opposing teams are now going to be onto him.

Daniel Jeremiah picked up on a funny moment during Miami’s 36-34 win over the Chargers. As the NFL Network analyst explained, both coaches are shown on the video board at SoFi Stadium during a coach’s challenge. McDaniel became aware of this on Sunday, so he tried to take advantage by blatantly mouthing “run the ball the next five plays.”

"RUN THE BALL THE NEXT FIVE PLAYS!" Mike McDaniel has to be the funniest coach in the league. 😂 (via @DisruptTheMedia, @MoveTheSticks) pic.twitter.com/DOQYMy0uVp — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2023

The Dolphins, of course, did not run the ball the next five plays. McDaniel was hoping someone with the Chargers would read his lips and think they caught him giving out plays. We doubt anyone bought it.

Whatever McDaniel did on Sunday, it worked. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. The former Alabama star once again looked like the MVP candidate he was before getting injured last year.

In addition to being a great playcaller, McDaniel has quite the sense of humor. We know that from the way he has responded to getting caught using a vape pen on the sideline last season.