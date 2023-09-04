Mike McDaniel responds to Chargers trolling him over vape video

The Los Angeles Chargers took a friendly swipe at Mike McDaniel with the clever schedule reveal video they released back in May, and the Miami Dolphins coach has finally responded.

A video went viral during the playoffs last season that showed McDaniel using what appeared to be a vape on the sideline during Miami’s game against the Buffalo Bills. When the Chargers released an anime-style video to reveal their schedule, it included a cartoon depiction of McDaniel vaping. You can see the clip here.

The Dolphins are facing the Chargers in Week 1, which is why McDaniel was asked on Monday about the schedule release video. He played dumb before praising the “creative people” who made it.

Mike McDaniel on the Chargers’ infamous schedule release video pic.twitter.com/5mZfuCz9ut — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 4, 2023

“I don’t know what you speak of? Oh, the schedule release. A lot of creative people doing creative things in 2023, which is pretty creative,” McDaniel said.

That is a similar reaction to the one McDaniel had when asked about the vape video during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast a few months ago. Though, McDaniel also made a big admission in that interview.

McDaniel is entering his second season as the head coach of the Dolphins. He led the team to a 9-8 record and a playoff appearance.