Mike Singletary leaves Texas high school team after going 1-21

Mike Singletary’s coaching career has really taken a turn for the worse.

The Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears has struggled to find success in coaching, and his latest job performance might be his worst yet. Singletary had been coaching at a Dallas high school, but has left as head coach of Trinity Christian-Addison, according to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Singletary went just 1-21 as head coach at the school, including an 0-11 record last season. School athletic director Donald English said Singletary had “elected to look at some other opportunities” in December.

Singletary is remembered for his stint coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 2008 to 2010. He went 18-22 overall, becoming infamous for some of his postgame rants. His team started the 2010 season 0-5, and he was ultimately fired after a 5-10 year. Singletary’s tenure looked even worse when his successor, Jim Harbaugh, instantly transformed the Niners into a Super Bowl contender.

It’s only been a few years since Singletary was being looked at for a possible second stint as an NFL head coach. There are plenty of variables in high school football, but going 1-21 over two seasons is a pretty awful look. Maybe he can get back into the league as a positional coach or in some sort of advisory role.