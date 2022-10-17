 Skip to main content
Mike Tirico had great call of Eagles’ Tiger Woods audible

October 17, 2022
by Larry Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles used a great audible call on Sunday night, and Mike Tirico had a great call for it.

Philly had a 2nd-and-5 play at their 43 and called out “Tiger Woods” as their audible. They handed it off to MIles Sanders for a run up the middle that got stuffed.

Tirico, the quick-witted NBC announcer, had a great line for it.

“That one winds up in the bunker,” Tirico said of the play.

Though the Tiger Woods audible did not work, the Eagles ran for 136 yards and a touchdown and won 26-17. All was not lost for the Eagles on that one.

Wondering why Philly might have been using a “Tiger Woods” audible? Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has been using the legendary golfer to help motivate his team.

That could explain the offense’s association with the golfer.

