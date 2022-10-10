Mike Tirico explains why there is no Cris Collinsworth slide

The “Cris Collinsworth slide” has become somewhat of a silly internet sensation, so fans were excited to see it return to “Sunday Night Football” in Week 4. However, the slide disappeared in Week 5.

Mike Tirico has since cautioned viewers not to expect to see it much more in the future, and he explained why.

When the weekly “Sunday Night Football” broadcast began in the past, it would open with a single shot of the play-by-play analyst (usually Al Michaels), and then expand to a wider shot where the analyst Collinsworth would “slide” into the picture.

Here is a look at the slide in action:

The Collinsworth slide has RETURNED pic.twitter.com/HzS3i7p0UK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 3, 2022

Some Twitter users loved the slide and were excited to see it back in Week 4. But during an interview with Glenn Clark that was released on Friday, Tirico explained why viewers shouldn’t expect to see the Collinsworth slide in the future.

Tirico, who shared play-by-play duties with Michaels last season and is the lead announcer for “Sunday Night Football” this season, says he thinks it’s more practical to open the broadcast on a two-shot rather than a solo shot of the lead announcer giving an intro.

“Here’s the deal: I prefer opening the broadcast on the two-shot because it gives Cris 30 more seconds to talk about the game,” Tirico told Clark.

Tirico shared that he believes having the play-by-play man do a solo introduction to a game, as Michaels did, is somewhat outdated.

“In an earlier time, I thought the 30 seconds to set up the matchup was significant. In 2022, everybody pretty much knows the story of the teams on a national level, so I don’t think you need that,” said Tirico. “The way the NFL is covered, I think that’s evolved.”

Though Tirico does not feel the one-shot intro makes much sense anymore, he did say there are some circumstances where it’s practical.

“But when there’s something serious like the hurricane, or there’s some big story that requires addressing, then we’re going to do it that way,” Tirico said of the 1-announcer intro. “The slide was great. We can leave it where it was.”

Tirico elaborated on his philosophy behind the new version of “Sunday Night Football,” which is in its first full season with him as the play-by-play announcer, and Melissa Stark as the lead reporter.

“There’s purpose to [not having the slide]. The purpose to it is: the best analyst in the business, who’s won 17 Emmys, I want to give him a little more time at the beginning of the game,” Tirico said.

“Our goal is not to do the same show that Al and Cris and (former NBC producer) Fred Gaudelli did. They did an amazing show that was the gold standard … but you fail in life when you try to be somebody else. So we’re trying to do this as similar bones for the show, but our version of it.”

Though Tirico acknowledges the slide was popular for some, it’s not too imporant to maintain.

“The slide was a great gig. It was cool, it was funny. Does it change the value of the broadcast? Not for a second. Does it change the information the audience gets? Not for a second,” Tirico said.

The 55-year-old further said that they’re aiming to serve the viewer and not get “clicks.” He hopes that this approach serves the viewer better.