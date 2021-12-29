Mike Tomlin has great answer to Ben Roethlisberger question

Mike Tomlin had a great answer to a question he received Tuesday regarding Ben Roethlisberger.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. The game is being viewed as what will likely be Big Ben’s final home game as a member of the Steelers.

Keeping in mind this is likely Roethlisberger’s final home game with the Steelers, Tomlin was asked to reflect upon his quarterback’s legacy. As is typical for Tomlin, the coach didn’t drift from his current mission: focusing on the game.

Knowing there’s a chance this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last regular season home game at Heinz Field, I asked Mike Tomlin how he sums up at least part of Ben’s legacy, particularly when it comes to being at home in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Aqpl71X99S — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) December 28, 2021

That was a great answer from Tomlin. He knows how good Roethlisberger is and has been for the franchise, but this isn’t the time for reflecting yet. The Steelers have business at hand, like trying to make the playoffs.

Another aspect of what made Tomlin’s answer great is that while saying he didn’t want to sing Big Ben’s praises at the time, he still called the quarterback a Hall of Fame-caliber player. That was a perfect answer, and maybe his focus will be manifested in a Steelers win on Monday night.

Photo: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports