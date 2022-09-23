Mike Tomlin answers whether Steelers will make QB switch

Mitch Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers have had plenty of struggles offensively through the first three weeks of the season, but head coach Mike Tomlin is not ready to make any drastic changes.

Following his team’s 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, Tomlin was asked if he will consider making the switch from Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett. He said he has not even given it a thought.

“I’m not in that mindset,” Tomlin told reporters, via Michael Baca of NFL.com. “I’m interested in reviewing his tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring how we collectively get better. So, the answer to that question is definitively no.”

Trubisky did not play terrible against the Browns. He went 9/13 for 109 yards and a rushing touchdown in the first half. The Steelers took a 14-13 lead into halftime, but they could not get anything going in the second half. They managed just three more points in the final two quarters. Trubisky finished with 207 yards after throwing for just 168 yards last week and 194 in Week 1.

The stat lines have been reminiscent of the ones we saw from Trubisky when he was with the Chicago Bears, which is not what Pittsburgh was hoping for. Tomlin may have hinted recently that he thinks there is another issue for the Steelers besides quarterback play.

Tomlin obviously is not ready to start a rookie, but the pressure will continue to mount if the Steelers don’t turn things around. There has not been a losing season in Pittsburgh since 2003, so fans will get restless pretty quickly if Trubisky and the offense don’t show more.