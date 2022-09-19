Mike Tomlin sounds less than enthusiastic about his OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked stagnant on offense Sunday against the New England Patriots, and coach Mike Tomlin is sending signals that he is not happy.

Tomlin did not exactly offer praise for offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Monday when asked about playcalling. When asked if he was on board with Canada’s concepts, Tomlin simply said he was exercising patience.

Tomlin on if he likes Canadas offensive play-calling and concepts: “I’m going to exercise patience.” — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 19, 2022

That is not exactly a yes. It also suggests that Canada is not necessarily on the chopping block, but it’s difficult to read a remark like that and think Canada’s seat is not at least a little bit warm.

The Steelers have been very conservative on offense in the first two weeks of the season with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. In Sunday’s 17-14 loss, they managed just 243 total yards, following up from 267 yards in their season opener against Cincinnati. The longer that keeps up, the more fans — and perhaps even some experts — will begin clamoring for rookie Kenny Pickett to take over as the starting quarterback.