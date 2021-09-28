Mike Tomlin responds to Tyler Boyd saying Steelers players quit

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd thinks Pittsburgh Steelers players gave up when the two teams met on Sunday. That would reflect poorly on Mike Tomlin if true, but the Steelers coach doesn’t sound all that concerned.

Boyd told reporters on Monday that Steelers players “gave up” toward the end of Cincinnati’s 24-10 win. He said that was evident when their wide receivers committed several drops. Boyd also said the Steelers showed everybody “what they were about” and that the Bengals would never pack it in like that.

Tomlin was asked about the comments on Tuesday. He said Boyd’s opinion is irrelevant to him.

“I don’t care about Tyler Boyd’s opinion on what transpired at any point of that game,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I tip my cap to that team and that organization for their performance and their win. He’s entitled to his opinion but I don’t have to respond to it.”

In a sense, Tomlin did respond to it by saying he doesn’t care about Boyd’s opinion. Though, Tomlin did not say whether he felt his players mailed it in.

Ben Roethlisberger played through a pectoral muscle injury that was painful for him leading up to the game. That likely impacted his and the offense’s performance. The Steelers may have some bigger concerns about Big Ben going forward, but Tomlin-coached teams certainly do not have a reputation for mailing it in. It will be interesting to see how they bounce back in Week 4 in a tough road game against the Green Bay Packers.