Tyler Boyd says Steelers players quit against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have absolutely dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in recent years, but you would never have known it if you watched the two teams play on Sunday. According to Tyler Boyd, some of that can be attributed to a lack of effort from his opponent.

Boyd told reporters on Monday that Steelers players “gave up” toward the end of Cincinnati’s 24-10 win. He said that was evident when their wide receivers committed several drops. Boyd also said the Steelers showed everybody “what they were about” and that the Bengals would never pack it in like that.

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd made sure to make a point about how the Steelers finished the game yesterday. "For a team to just lay down like that before the game was over….they portrayed it to the whole nation on TV what they were about in how they gave up." pic.twitter.com/N7cTgJKMUj — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) September 27, 2021

The Steelers would probably disagree. Ben Roethlisberger was playing through a pectoral muscle injury that was painful for him leading up to the game. That likely impacted his and the offense’s performance. The Steelers may have some bigger concerns about Big Ben going forward, but Mike Tomlin-coached teams certainly do not have a reputation for mailing it in.

One thing is for sure: the Steelers will use Boyd’s comments as motivation when the two teams meet later in the year.