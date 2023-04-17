 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin has funny response to son’s spring game TD

April 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Tomlin smiles during a game

Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin’s son Dino looked sharp at Boston College’s spring game on Saturday, but one move he made left his father with decidedly mixed feelings.

Dino is a redshirt senior at Boston College, and is entering his second season at the school after transferring from Maryland. He caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Eagles’ spring game, and unleashed a few dance moves after making the grab.

Mike Tomlin, the notoriously no-nonsense head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was not sure how to feel. The dad in him approved, but the coach? Not so much.

Tomlin does know how to have fun, but this is also a guy who publicly smacked down one of his players for suggesting that music be played during practice. At least he can appreciate the moves once he takes off his coach hat.

Dino Tomlin had 10 catches for 181 yards with Boston College last year, and will be among those counted on to replace the production of the departing Zay Flowers in 2023. More dancing may be in his future, whether his dad likes it or not.

