Mike Trout had humorous message for Cowboys star

Mike Trout is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. He grew up fairly close to the city and has even been seen at their games. So when he got the chance to sign a bat for a Dallas Cowboys star, he made sure to include a message on the Eagles’ behalf.

Trout met Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on Wednesday while the Los Angeles Angels were visiting the Texas Rangers. Trout even hooked Parsons up with a game-used bat and posed for a picture. Parsons shared that picture and added he was going to try to convert Trout to Cowboys fandom.

@MikeTrout he told he is a eagle guy!! But I told him the cowboys nation would turn him over!!! He gifted me and sick back after he cranked his 10th homer!! All good tho we even now!! pic.twitter.com/vahSIUIsAl — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2022

On Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic shared the message Trout wrote on the bat: “Take it easy on my Birds!”

Parsons probably isn’t going to have any luck converting Trout. The guy is a hardcore Eagles fan and has proven it multiple times in the past. Parsons has no shot here.