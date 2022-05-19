 Skip to main content
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Mike Trout had humorous message for Cowboys star

May 19, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout looks on

July 30, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) following the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan. He grew up fairly close to the city and has even been seen at their games. So when he got the chance to sign a bat for a Dallas Cowboys star, he made sure to include a message on the Eagles’ behalf.

Trout met Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on Wednesday while the Los Angeles Angels were visiting the Texas Rangers. Trout even hooked Parsons up with a game-used bat and posed for a picture. Parsons shared that picture and added he was going to try to convert Trout to Cowboys fandom.

On Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic shared the message Trout wrote on the bat: “Take it easy on my Birds!”

Parsons probably isn’t going to have any luck converting Trout. The guy is a hardcore Eagles fan and has proven it multiple times in the past. Parsons has no shot here.

