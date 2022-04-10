Mike Vrabel takes hilarious shot at former Titans player

Mike Vrabel is known for giving people a hard time, and there may be no better example of that than the social media exchange he had on Sunday with one of his former players.

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Will Compton recently became a father, and he sent a sarcastic tweet about how simple it is to take care of a baby. The comment drew a response from a fan who complimented Compton for making it look easy. Compton replied by sharing a Vrabel quote that he says always stuck with him, which is that “the great ones make it look easy.”

One of the quotes I’ve always remembered from @CoachVrabel50 was “The great ones make it look easy” https://t.co/YgpxxQs5DI — Will Compton (@_willcompton) April 10, 2022

Vrabel had a savage response.

I hope you didn’t think I was talking about you when I said that. https://t.co/1Pxpc5r4is — Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) April 10, 2022

Ouch.

Vrabel was joking, obviously. The Titans coach isn’t afraid to troll anyone. We know that from the way he has gone at one of the greatest players of all time over the years. Compton just accidentally walked into the line of fire.

Photo: Jan 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter in a AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK