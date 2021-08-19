Mike Vrabel cracks great joke about photo of him with Tom Brady’s son Jack

Mike Vrabel cracked a great joke on Wednesday about a photo he posted on Twitter.

The Tennessee Titans head coach shared a photo of himself with Tom Brady and Brady’s older son, Jack. Vrabel’s caption was perfect: “Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady.”

Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/ndJSht1xE0 — Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) August 18, 2021

Gotta love it.

Vrabel is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Titans. Before that, he played in the NFL from 1997-2010, including eight years with the Patriots. He and Brady were teammates throughout that span.

On Wednesday, Vrabel’s Titans had a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jack Brady is serving as a ball boy at Bucs practice this week, which allowed for the photo opportunity.

Tom absolutely glowed when talking about having his son there.

When your dad is Tom Brady and you get to be a ball boy at the Super Bowl champs' practice… pic.twitter.com/Zw251WRZwS — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 18, 2021

“It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and it’s really a treat to have him here. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool.

“He’s just a great kid. I don’t want to blow his head up too much. He’s probably going to read this. Just a real special kid. It’s fun to be with him. He’s good with everything. Let’s run, let’s go on the boat, let’s golf, let’s ride bikes. I mean, he’s pretty cool with anything.”

It’s a treat for Tom to have Jack at the practices. It’s also apparently a treat for Jack to be around Vrabel. We knew from the NFL Draft last year that Vrabel liked to have fun. This is more confirmation.