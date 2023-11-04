Mike Vrabel not fully sold on Will Levis yet?

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis has started in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill over the past two weeks and has performed admirably. He put up 238 yards and four touchdowns in a Week 8 victory over the Atlanta Falcons but tossed a game-sealing interception in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The highs and lows are to be expected with a rookie quarterback, but it’s unclear if Levis will be permitted to ride that rollercoaster next week.

Asked on Friday who will start at quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was noncommittal. He was also much harsher in evaluating Levis’ play than many of the analysts who cover the league.

Biggest takeaway from Mike Vrabel’s press conference today: He is – significantly – less enthusiastic, more critical about the play of Will Levis than the fanbase and media. Seems feasible that #Titans could go back to Ryan Tannehill in Tampa (or whenever he’s healthy). — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) November 3, 2023

Tannehill has not yet been cleared to return but if that happens, Vrabel left the door wide open for him to reassume the starting role over Levis.

“No, I’m not ready to (name a starter) yet,” Vrabel said, via Sports Illustrated. “Think we’ll have a conversation with the depth chart over the weekend and we’ll have the depth chart or something close to it available when we talk to you on Tuesday to be able to go through the moving parts and not only Ryan’s health, but whatever there is going on on the offensive line, which there is coming out of that game.”

Tannehill was struggling prior to his injury, leading the team to a 2-4 record over the first six games, while tossing just two touchdowns to six interceptions. Levis certainly looked more competent than that against the Falcons, but his flaws were exposed on Thursday night against the Steelers.

At 3-5 and with their playoff hopes fading, Vrabel will have to make a decision on what he feels is best for the team both right now and down the line. If he sticks with Levis, he won’t be able to walk that back later.