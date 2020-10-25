Mike Vrabel still supporting Stephen Gostkowski despite latest costly miss

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel sounds like he plans on sticking with kicker Stephen Gostkowski despite another significant miss on Sunday.

Gostkowski missed a 45-yard game-tying attempt in the waning seconds of the Titans’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The miss dropped him to 10/16 on the season, and he’s made just one of his five attempts from between 40 and 49 yards.

Despite these ugly stats, Vrabel said he has full confidence in Gostkowski going forward.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel on Stephen Gostkowski: "Confident that he'll make the next one." — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) October 25, 2020

Ultimately, there’s not much else Vrabel can say. For now, Gostkowski is the team’s kicker. This doesn’t necessarily preclude the Titans from seeking out alternatives this week, though. It wouldn’t be the first time a kicker has received a vote of confidence only to be jettisoned days later.

Long one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers, Gostkowski hasn’t been the same since undergoing hip surgery in 2019. His decline has been so swift, even opponents are shocked by it.