Ben Roethlisberger had funny reaction to Titans missing game-tying field goal

The Pittsburgh Steelers eked out a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to move to 6-0, but the margins were very fine.

The Steelers survived 27-24 after Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The miss came as a surprise to Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had a funny reaction to the play.

"He missed it" – Ben Roethlisberger's reaction is hilarious

Roethlisberger was probably mentally gearing up for overtime and looks genuinely stunned. You can’t really blame him. Gostkowski has long been one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers. That’s changed this year, though, as he’s made just 10 of his 16 field goal attempts.

The Titans’ loss is Roethlisberger’s gain. As for Tennessee, given how it has been going all season, it’s probably time to find a new kicker.