Skip to main content
pixel 1
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020#poundit
pixel 1

Report: Vikings sign coach Mike Zimmer to multi-year contract extension

July 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike Zimmer

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be sticking around a while longer.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Zimmer and the Vikings are in agreement on a multi-year contract extension. Specific terms were not immediately available.

The 64-year-old was entering the final season of his current contract with the Vikings. He’s 57-38-1 in six seasons as Minnesota’s head coach, with three playoff appearances and two NFC North titles during that span.

There has been frequent speculation about Zimmer’s long-term future with the organization, and his 2-3 playoff record has been the subject of some scrutiny. His standing improved after his road win over the New Orleans Saints during last season’s playoffs, though, and the Vikings are clearly content to keep him around for a while longer.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus