Report: Vikings sign coach Mike Zimmer to multi-year contract extension

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will be sticking around a while longer.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Zimmer and the Vikings are in agreement on a multi-year contract extension. Specific terms were not immediately available.

The #Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with coach Mike Zimmer, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2020

The 64-year-old was entering the final season of his current contract with the Vikings. He’s 57-38-1 in six seasons as Minnesota’s head coach, with three playoff appearances and two NFC North titles during that span.

There has been frequent speculation about Zimmer’s long-term future with the organization, and his 2-3 playoff record has been the subject of some scrutiny. His standing improved after his road win over the New Orleans Saints during last season’s playoffs, though, and the Vikings are clearly content to keep him around for a while longer.