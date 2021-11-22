Mike Zimmer confirmed to be dating model Katarina Miketin

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a huge win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, so now is as good a time as any to point out that head coach Mike Zimmer is winning off the field as well.

There have been rumors dating back quite some time that Zimmer is in a relationship model Katarina Miketin. While the two have been photographed together on several occasions, there was never any public confirmation. Until now.

Egotastic Sports reached out to Miketin on Instagram to ask if she is dating “a certain head coach.” While the message did not mention Zimmer by name, Miketin replied “yes.”

That seemingly confirms the obvious. Miketin, who will appear on the cover of the December issue of Maxim Australia, often attends Vikings games. She was in a luxury box at Sunday’s game and shared some clips on her Instagram story. She was also on the sideline for a Vikings game earlier this season and has been a huge fan of the team for quite some time.

Miketin has not shared any photos of her and Zimmer together on social media, but a few exist. You can see some more of her shots below:

Zimmer, 65, had been married for 27 years when his wife Vikki died unexpectedly in 2009. The coach has three children, including a daughter who has been known to enthusiastically defend him against criticism.

Zimmer has been the head coach of the Vikings since 2014. It seems clear that his girlfriend is one of his biggest supporters. He’s a lucky guy.