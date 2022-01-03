Mike Zimmer delivers harsh quote about Kellen Mond

The Minnesota Vikings were officially eliminated from playoff contention with their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Since they will have nothing to play for in Week 18, some have wondered if they will give rookie quarterback Kellen Moore his first career start. That certainly doesn’t sound like Mike Zimmer’s plan.

Mond came on late in relief of starter Sean Mannion in Minnesota’s 37-10 blowout loss. The former Texas A&M star attempted just three passes and completed two of them for five yards. After the game, Zimmer was asked if he wants to get a closer look at Mond in the season finale. The head coach had an extremely cold response.

Does Mike Zimmer want to see Kellen Mond next week in the season finale? “Not particularly.” Why? “I see him everyday.” Gotta love STONE COLD ZIM. pic.twitter.com/6vsVLutUho — Someday Sports Podcast (@SomedaySports) January 3, 2022

The comments probably had more to do with Zimmer’s frustration with the loss than they did with his lack of interest in seeing what Mond can do. Minnesota was unable to start Kirk Cousins, who landed on the COVID-19 list. Keep in mind there has also been talk about the coach being on the hot seat and having lost the locker room.

Zimmer would obviously rather his team be fighting for a playoff spot in Week 18 than giving a rookie extra reps. The Vikings are 7-9 with one game remaining after finishing 7-9 and missing the postseason a year ago. It may make sense to give Mond a chance to start next week, but it’s no surprise Zimmer didn’t want to discuss it.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports