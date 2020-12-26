Mike Zimmer completely trashed Vikings defense after loss to Saints

The Minnesota Vikings lost 52-33 to the New Orleans Saints on Friday, leaving coach Mike Zimmer fuming about his defense.

Zimmer’s teams are known for their tough defenses, but the 2020 Vikings have been anything but that. Zimmer admitted as much after the defeat in some incredibly blunt terms.

“Yeah, this is a bad defense,” Zimmer said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Worst one I’ve ever had. Really disappointed defensively. You’ve gotta work really hard to give up 52.”

The stats bear this out. The Vikings are 27th in the league in both yards and points allowed. Those are easily the worst marks during Zimmer’s tenure as Minnesota’s head coach.

The Vikings are a disappointing 6-9 and have failed to meet expectations. The problems aren’t limited to the defensive side of the ball, either. They’ve got a long offseason of reckoning coming up.