Justin Jefferson responds to hot mic picking up Kirk Cousins frustration

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a moment of frustration with his quarterback on Sunday that he feels was being blown out of proportion.

A field microphone picked up Jefferson yelling at Kirk Cousins to “throw the ball,” complete with an expletive, after the quarterback was chased out of the pocket near the end zone in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. You can see that video here, but be warned, there is strong language.

After the game, Jefferson shrugged off the incident, defending himself and making clear that there was no big issue.

“Y’all love blowing stuff out off proportion,” Jefferson wrote on Twitter. “And I ain’t no diva don’t get it twisted.”

It’s been a bad season for Cousins, who has had to answer questions about his consistency. There wasn’t really a lot the quarterback could’ve done here. Ultimately, these guys are competitors, and heated moments like this are going to happen. They just usually don’t get picked up that clearly on television.