Miles Austin receives big suspension from NFL for gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for one season for violating the league’s gambling policy for personnel.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, there is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games. But placing wagers on other sporting events would still qualify as a violation of the league’s gambling policy for personnel.

The NFL is suspending Jets receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league’s gambling policy, per sources. There’s no indication Austin bet on NFL games as a coach but bet on other sports which violates NFL personnel gambling policy. pic.twitter.com/n3ACgHXLPA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2022

Austin plans to appeal the suspension, according to Adam Schefter.

Austin did not coach in the Jets’ Week 16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old former receiver is in his second season as the Jets’ receivers coach. He worked as an offensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, where Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator.

Austin played in the NFL from 2006-2015, mostly with the Dallas Cowboys. An undrafted player out of Monmouth, Austin made the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010. His best season came in 2009 when he had 81 catches for 1,320 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Austin is the second NFL member to be suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy, joining Calvin Ridley.