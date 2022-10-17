Miles Sanders does Glorilla dance after scoring touchdown

Miles Sanders scored the first points of Sunday night’s game between his Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, and he celebrated with a special dance.

The Eagles running back scored on a 5-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. After getting into the end zone, Sanders did the Glorilla dance. Teammate Dallas Goedert, who was standing behind Sanders, joined in.

Glorilla is a 23-year-old rapper from Memphis. The dance she has popularized is pretty simple: you just put your arms out with a curved motion like a gorilla as you step in each direction.

When a running back does the dance in the end zone, it doesn’t look too different from the Ickey Shuffle.

The Eagles started to pile it on after that, getting an interception and following with a touchdown and adding a field goal after a 4th-down stop.