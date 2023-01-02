Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward got heated over critical penalty

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward got heated on the sidelines after a critical penalty before halftime.

The Baltimore Ravens had the ball in Pittsburgh Steelers territory during a 3-3 game in their Week 17 contest on Sunday night. Baltimore had a 3rd-and-16 at the Steelers 22 and looked likely to kick a field goal. They handed the ball to J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for a gain of 7 yards. But Heyward was called for unnecessary roughness.

Here is the play:

Here’s the unnecessary roughness penalty that was called on Cam Heyward. pic.twitter.com/6TigX9VMa7 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 2, 2023

The penalty gave Baltimore a 1st-and-goal from the Pittsburgh 7. The Ravens wound up scoring a touchdown to go up 10-3.

On the sidelines, there was a confrontation over what transpired.

Heyward was held back by teammates and could be seen saying to Fitzpatrick, “I didn’t mean to do it.”

It’s still unclear exactly what led to Heyward’s penalty, but the call resulted in a potential 4-point swing.