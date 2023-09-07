Minkah Fitzpatrick has made interesting move with Steelers’ logo in locker room

Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken an interesting step within the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room this year.

Fitzpatrick spoke with the team’s equipment staff and convinced them to order some stanchions with retractable nylon belts. When the Steelers returned to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex (where they practice) for offseason workouts, the team logo on the floor of the locker room had been roped off.

Fitzpatrick took it upon himself to make that move, feeling like it was a small but important detail to show honor and respect for the team.

“I’m very, very big on the details,” Fitzpatrick told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I think that something as small as keeping our logo clean, it’s simple, but it means a lot at the end of the day.”

Fitzpatrick learned to take attention to details while growing up. That approach was emphasized in college at Alabama. Now he’s taking a step to enforce a similar mindset in the pros.

Fitzpatrick is entering his fifth season with the Steelers after being acquired by them in a trade with the Dolphins in 2019. The three-time Pro Bowl safety has been to the playoffs twice during his career but has yet to advance past the wild-card round. He is hoping that his alterations to the team’s culture in the locker room will help to finally change that.