Viking trying to acquire Adam Thielen in trade

Could a reunion between the Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen be on the horizon?

With Jordan Addison set to serve a three-game suspension and Jalen Nailor considered “day-to-day” with a hand injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Vikings have inquired with the Carolina Panthers about Thielen.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1958893796269105331

Thielen, a Minnesota native who spent the first nine years of his career with the Vikings after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2013, is in the final season of his Panthers contract. He joined Carolina on a three-year, $25 million deal in 2023 and had his contract reworked before free agency in March.

Shortly after news of the trade talks spread, Thielen’s wife, Caitlin, had a little fun with the whole thing and trolled both fan bases with the help of her dog.

https://twitter.com/adamlevitan/status/1958929810702704997

The 35-year-old Thielen has appeared in 162 career games, hauling in 685 receptions for 8,311 yards and 64 touchdowns. He posted two 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings and one with the Panthers (2023).

Thielen was limited to 10 games last season as a result of a hamstring injury.

Although Thielen has proven to be one of quarterback Bryce Young’s favorite targets, the Panthers do have a solid group of talented young receivers. If the price is right, they may pull the trigger and send Thielen back home to Minnesota.