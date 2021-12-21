Vikings punter Jordan Berry goes viral for his short pants

Who likes short shorts? Minnesota Vikings punter Jordan Berry likes short shorts! Or short pants, anyway.

During a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Berry went viral across social media for his chosen attire. No stranger to short pants — something he’s been wearing dating back to college — Berry took things a step further than normal in Week 15.

In temperatures just above freezing, Berry checked into the game wearing thigh-length pants. Pants that appeared to have been cut (or cuffed) to a desired length. Or lack thereof.

Are we just gonna ignore the cut-off Capri pants of @Vikings punter Jordan Berry? pic.twitter.com/n5S0nCDCco — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 21, 2021

Now that’s a man who is extremely confident and comfortable with his style. And one who was also probably very cold having been on the field for just 10 snaps.

However, Berry was effective in his limited field time and limited clothing. He punted seven times for 295 yards, two inside the 20 and one touchback. He averaged 42.1 yards per punt with a net of just 38.6.

Those numbers are a bit skewed however, as Berry had one punt — which was going to be a bomb — partially blocked. It went just 17 yards.

Image: Oct 17, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings punter Jordan Berry (3) punts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports