Mitchell Trubisky gets engaged to girlfriend Hillary Gallagher

Mitchell Trubisky made a big move, and it has nothing to do with his playing future.

Trubisky got engaged to his girlfriend Hillary Gallagher, who is now his fiancee. The Chicago Bears quarterback proposed to Gallagher on Tuesday while they were at a hotel in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trubisky and Gallagher have been dating since at least 2019.

Trubisky is 26 and was the No. overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2017. The team did not pick up his fifth-year contract option, which will make him a free agent this offseason. At least he’s starting 2021 off on a happy note, even if his Bears got eliminated in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.