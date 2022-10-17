Report: Steelers originally benched Mitchell Trubisky over locker room incident

When Mitchell Trubisky was benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime in Week 4, the assumption was it was done because of performance. That may have played a role, but a new report suggests that much more was involved in the move.

Trubisky was involved in a halftime confrontation with wide receiver Diontae Johnson which led to his benching, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Johnson had begun to yell at Trubisky to demand the ball more despite Johnson’s first half struggles, including a drop that resulted in an interception. Trubisky had a heated exchange with the wide receiver, and coach Mike Tomlin elected to make a change at quarterback and send Kenny Pickett out for the second half. At the time, Tomlin simply said he was looking to give the team a spark by making the change.

The incident becomes relevant ahead of Week 7, with Pickett now in the concussion protocol. Trubisky may be forced to start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, which might give him the opportunity to regain his job if he performs well enough.

Pickett is seen as the future in Pittsburgh, though he has not necessarily seized control of the job in his appearances so far. Trubisky could certainly play well enough to force Tomlin into a tough decision. Whether the quarterback is on the same page as the rest of his offense, however, may be worth watching.