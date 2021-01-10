Mitchell Trubisky needs deep playoff run to remain with Bears?

Mitchell Trubisky has surprised many with his play down the stretch this season, and there is a growing sense that the Chicago Bears could re-sign him this offseason. In reality, the former No. 2 overall could be playing for his job on Sunday.

The Bears are a heavy underdog for their Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Bears are unlikely to re-sign Trubisky if they don’t win.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, who has played better lately, still has a lot to prove to be Chicago's QB of the future. It begins today. pic.twitter.com/lrIm8eEeQ0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2021

It’s hard to imagine Chicago making a deep playoff run. They would have to first find a way to beat the Saints as a 10-point underdog. Of course, Trubisky could give the Bears plenty to think about this offseason if he plays well and they lose to New Orleans.

Trubisky had a passer rating of 102.5 over the final five games of the season, though the competition was not exactly steep. The Bears won three of their last four games, but the three wins came against the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Trubisky threw for 252 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Chicago’s 35-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season finale.

The Bears have already declined the fifth-year option on Trubisky’s rookie contract, which is why he is set to become a free agent. Trubisky lost his job to Nick Foles early in the year, which was not a surprise given what we heard during the offseason. That does not mean Trubisky is certain to leave Chicago. If he plays well on Sunday and doesn’t demand huge money, it might make sense for the Bears to bring him back.