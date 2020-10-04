Report: Bears coaches want Nick Foles to remain starting QB

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear this week that Nick Foles has been named the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts and going forward. Ideally, that is the way Nagy and his staff want things to stay.

Nagy had nothing but positive things to say about Trubisky during the offseason, and the former No. 2 overall pick beat out Foles for the starting job. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Sunday that he has been told Chicago’s coaching staff wants Foles to remain the team’s quarterback.

Trubisky has largely been a disappointment since he was drafted in 2017. If actions speak louder than words, the Bears made it clear they no longer believe in Trubisky after they traded for Foles and guaranteed him $21 million with a restructured contract. Trubisky probably only beat out Foles for the starting job because the coronavirus pandemic shortened the offseason.

Trubisky was benched last week after he threw a horrible interception against the Atlanta Falcons. Foles came on and threw three touchdown passes in the fourth alone to help Chicago erase a 16-point deficit.

Barring an injury, the switch is likely to be permanent. Trubisky’s contract is set to expire after the season, so it’s possible he has thrown his last pass for the Bears.