Mitchell Trubisky to start again for Bears in Week 13 vs. Lions

Mitchell Trubisky will get another opportunity under center for the Chicago Bears.

Trubisky will start for the Bears on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in Week 13, head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday. Trubisky started the first three games of the season for the Bears and then got benched for Nick Foles. But Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss time until he returned to start in Week 12.

Trubisky’s final stats in Chicago’s Week 12 loss to Green Bay looked fine on the surface: 242 passing yards and three touchdowns. But he turned the ball over three times and did not generate most of the points until the game was out of hand late in the fourth quarter.

The 4-7 Lions pose much less of a challenge than the Packers, so a better performance from Trubisky and the Bears should be expected. The 5-6 club is looking to break a five-game losing streak. Trubisky has passed for nine touchdowns and five interceptions on the season.