Mitchell Trubisky in line for starting QB job next season?

Mitchell Trubisky’s stock may be rising around the NFL without him even doing anything.

Trubisky, currently serving as the backup to Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills, is set to become a free agent again at the end of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, Trubisky is increasingly likely to earn a surprising amount of money in free agency, likely along with a starting job.

Jeremiah believes people will be “shocked” at how much money Trubisky gets, but offers several reasons the league’s opinion of him may be changing. He notes that Chicago’s offense has looked just as bad, if not worse, with both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields under center. Jeremiah also points out that Trubisky looked impressive in preseason playing in a system that fits him better, and that there are too many quarterback-needy teams without enough good quarterbacks to go around.

There’s something a bit ironic about the Bears’ offensive struggles retroactively rehabbing Trubisky. The fact that some rival players question it probably doesn’t hurt either.

It’s worth remembering that Trubisky was a Pro Bowler and a division winner in his second NFL season. Maybe that was a mirage. We might not know for sure unless we get a look at him on a team other than the Bears.