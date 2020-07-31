Mitchell Trubisky working with QB guru Jeff Christensen to improve mechanics

With his long-term future as a Chicago Bear in serious doubt, Mitchell Trubisky has turned to a quarterback guru to try to get his career back on track.

Trubisky said Friday he has been working with highly-regarded quarterback coach Jeff Christensen in a bid to improve his footwork and mechanics going forward.

Christensen is one of the foremost quarterback gurus around. He has worked with both Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes, who started against each other in Super Bowl LIV. Trubisky will be desperately hoping for success like that.

Trubisky is competing with newly-acquired veteran Nick Foles for Chicago’s starting job. For now, the former first-overall pick may have an edge over Foles, though it’s not necessarily down to anything he’s done so far.