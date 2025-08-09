Lions-Falcons game suspended after scary head injury to Morice Norris

Friday’s preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons came to an abrupt end after an injury to Lions safety Morice Norris.

Norris took a knee to the head after attempting a low tackle during a Falcons run play to start the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Falcons running back Nathan Carter was unable to avoid the diving Norris, who lay motionless on the fieldafter taking the blow to the head.

The 24-year-old’s legs appeared to be twitching as medical staff began attending to him. He was stretchered off the field was rushed out of the venue in an ambulance.

Players refused to play on after witnessing what had happened to Morris. Instead of finishing out the rest of the game, the Falcons forfeited their snap as players from both sides gathered in a prayer circle.

The two sides looked intent on running out the clock out of respect for Norris. With 6:31 left in the contest, an official announced that the game was being suspended. The Lions won the game 17-10.

Norris was taken to a nearby hospital. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared updates on his player’s status. According to Campbell, Norris was talking and showed “some movement” as doctors continued to administer tests.