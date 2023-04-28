NBA icon has great endorsement of Panthers’ Bryce Young pick

Some draft analysts had concerns about Bryce Young’s height in the leadup to the NFL Draft, but that did not stop the Carolina Panthers from making him the first overall pick anyway. One NBA icon who is also renowned for his height, or lack thereof, is fully in favor of the selection.

Former NBA guard Muggsy Bogues tweeted his excitement at Young’s selection by the Panthers on Friday. Bogues, who played parts of ten seasons with the Charlotte Hornets from 1988 to 1998, said he was excited to see “another undersized star in Charlotte.”

Another undersized star in Charlotte, you gotta love it!! Can’t wait for him to prove the doubters wrong 💪🏾🤷🏽‍♂️ #heartoverheight https://t.co/VpiB73QCvn — Tyrone Muggsy Bogues (@MuggsyBogues) April 28, 2023

Bogues famously carved out a 14-season career as an NBA starter despite measuring at 5-foot-3. Young measured 5-foot-10 and 1/8 at the NFL Combine, which is really only short by quarterback standards, but still led to him answering questions about whether it might negatively impact him at the NFL level.

The Panthers were convinced by Young, regardless of his height, and made him the first overall pick. Bogues is clearly a fan.