Myles Garrett appreciates rare honor from ‘Madden’ video game

Myles Garrett has received a nice honor from the “Madden” NFL video game.

The Cleveland Browns defensive lineman was upgraded this week to a 99 rating — the highest rating a player can receive from the game.

Garrett is the first player in franchise history to earn a “99” rating from the video game. He was pretty pleased to receive the rating.

Myles Garrett says being the first Cleveland #Browns player ever to earn a 99 on Madden “feels pretty damn good." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 16, 2021

Players do not receive 99 ratings very often. They are reserved for a limited amount of players — the best standouts in the league.

“The Madden NFL 99 Club is a prestigious fraternity, reserved only for the most elite players in the NFL. A 99 OVR is considered the Madden Ratings summit; it’s the highest rating a player can achieve in the game,” Madden’s website says.

Garrett, 25, has 45 tackles and 15 sacks in 13 games this season. When they’re not costing themselves credibility with their embarrassing political activism, EA Sports’ Madden ratings are often indicative of a player’s standing in the NFL. In this case, Garrett has earned his rating through his stellar play this season.

Photo: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports