 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 22, 2023

Myles Garrett blocks field goal with insanely athletic play

October 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Myles Garrett blocks a field goal

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garret is known mostly for his ability to get after the quarterback, but the play he made on special teams Sunday may go down as the best of his career.

Garrett blocked a field goal during the second quarter of Cleveland’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman did so by timing the snap perfectly and jumping over the offensive line without making contact with anyone.

Garrett would have drawn a penalty if he made contact with someone on the offensive line, but he somehow avoided touching anyone. Men who are that size are not supposed to be able to move that way.

We thought nothing would top the way the New England Patriots blocked a field goal earlier this year, but that was before Garrett defied the laws of physics.

Article Tags

Myles Garrett
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus