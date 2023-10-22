Myles Garrett blocks field goal with insanely athletic play

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garret is known mostly for his ability to get after the quarterback, but the play he made on special teams Sunday may go down as the best of his career.

Garrett blocked a field goal during the second quarter of Cleveland’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman did so by timing the snap perfectly and jumping over the offensive line without making contact with anyone.

Myles Garrett is a GAME WRECKER @Browns pic.twitter.com/PEgLu8Rz2D — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 22, 2023

Garrett would have drawn a penalty if he made contact with someone on the offensive line, but he somehow avoided touching anyone. Men who are that size are not supposed to be able to move that way.

We thought nothing would top the way the New England Patriots blocked a field goal earlier this year, but that was before Garrett defied the laws of physics.