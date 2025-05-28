Myles Garrett misses Browns OTAs to be in Japan with girlfriend Chloe Kim

The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday held their first day of offseason team activities (OTAs), and Myles Garrett was not in attendance. Instead, the defensive star was in Japan and posted on social media about it.

Garrett shared a photo on his Instagram Story that showed him standing in the middle of a street. He was holding a shopping bag on one arm and a camera in the other. Garrett had marked the location of the photo as Tokyo, Japan.

“Tryna (sic) buy a place here asap hmu if you know someone,” Garrett wrote.

Garrett was saying he was trying to buy a residence in Tokyo as soon as possible and telling people to contact him (hit me up) if they could help.

Myles Garrett is posting from Japan on IG today, the 1st day of Browns voluntary OTAs. I'm not quite sure he got the message about the team needing more leadership out of him in exchange for that new $160,000,000 contract. pic.twitter.com/fUpiH03Wga — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) May 28, 2025

Why is Garrett in Japan? The day before he was photographed with Chloe Kim, who was presenting an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.

Myles Garrett made an appearance on the orange carpet at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.



Garrett was with presumed girlfriend Chloe Kim, the Olympic gold medalist snowboarder. Kim was a presenter during the awards.



The Browns superstar edge rusher will not be in… pic.twitter.com/2KZ6Hjm12L — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) May 28, 2025

Kim, 25, is a professional snowboarder. She became famous in 2018 when she won her first of two Olympic gold medals in snowboarding. In addition to her two Olympic gold medals, Kim has won 8 Winter X Games gold medals.

Garrett, 29, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end signed a four-year contract extension with Cleveland earlier this offseason that includes $123.5 million guaranteed. He will likely be with the Browns when their mandatory minicamp begins.