Myles Garrett misses Browns OTAs to be in Japan with girlfriend Chloe Kim

Myles Garrett smiles
Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns on Wednesday held their first day of offseason team activities (OTAs), and Myles Garrett was not in attendance. Instead, the defensive star was in Japan and posted on social media about it.

Garrett shared a photo on his Instagram Story that showed him standing in the middle of a street. He was holding a shopping bag on one arm and a camera in the other. Garrett had marked the location of the photo as Tokyo, Japan.

“Tryna (sic) buy a place here asap hmu if you know someone,” Garrett wrote.

Garrett was saying he was trying to buy a residence in Tokyo as soon as possible and telling people to contact him (hit me up) if they could help.

Why is Garrett in Japan? The day before he was photographed with Chloe Kim, who was presenting an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo.

Kim, 25, is a professional snowboarder. She became famous in 2018 when she won her first of two Olympic gold medals in snowboarding. In addition to her two Olympic gold medals, Kim has won 8 Winter X Games gold medals.

Garrett, 29, is entering his ninth season in the NFL. The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end signed a four-year contract extension with Cleveland earlier this offseason that includes $123.5 million guaranteed. He will likely be with the Browns when their mandatory minicamp begins.

