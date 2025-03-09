Myles Garrett makes shocking decision after trade demand

Myles Garrett had been insisting for weeks that he would only play for a team other than the Cleveland Browns in 2025, but it appears money has quickly caused him to change his stance.

Garrett and the Browns agreed to a record contract extension on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The new deal will pay Garrett an average of $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. That makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Maxx Crosby briefly held the title of highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history when he signed an extension with the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but Garrett’s deal has surpassed that one.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett also has a no-trade clause in his new contract.

The news was stunning in the wake of recent reports about where things stood between Garrett and the Browns. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year recently requested a meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam but was denied. Garrett was said to be willing to go to great lengths to force a trade.

Garrett publicly requested a trade on Feb. 3. He said he had enjoyed his time in Cleveland and loves the fans but wanted to play for a team that had a better chance to win a Super Bowl. The Browns had maintained that they had no intention of fulfilling the request.

The 29-year-old Garrett had stepped up his efforts to force a trade in recent days by refusing to have any discussions with the Browns about a new deal, but something obviously changed.

Garrett had two years remaining on his previous contract, which paid him $25 million per season.

Garrett has 102.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. He had 14 sacks in each of the last two seasons and 16 in each of the two seasons before that.

Though he was quickly linked to a top Super Bowl contender after demanding a trade, Garrett is likely quite pleased with his new contract. Perhaps he was persuaded by the level of commitment the Browns were willing to show him.