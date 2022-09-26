Myles Garrett involved in frightening car accident

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car accident after he left the team’s practice facility on Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said Garrett was driving with a female passenger in his 2021 Porsche at around 3 p.m. Monday when he went off the right side of the road. The car flipped several times before coming to rest. Garrett and the passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 in Cleveland.

Both Garrett and the passenger were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the crash is unknown. Officials say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, finished with a career-high 16 sacks last season and has picked up right where he left off this year. He has three sacks and a forced fumble through the first three games. It is unclear if the crash will impact his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but it sounds like he and the passenger in his car were fortunate to avoid serious injuries.