Myles Garrett defends Minkah Fitzpatrick over hit on Nick Chubb

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered some backlash for his hit on Nick Chubb that led to the running back’s season-ending injury. One of Chubb’s Cleveland Browns teammates, however, is coming to Fitzpatrick’s defense.

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett told reporters Friday that there was nothing illegal about Fitzpatrick’s hit on Chubb, and that the Browns would employ the same ideas to try to contain Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry on Sunday.

#Browns Myles Garrett on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hit on Nick Chubb and how to try to stop #Titans Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/hEU27M7KSV — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 22, 2023

“Minkah didn’t do anything illegal,” Garrett said. “He was playing the game how it’s supposed to be played. It was very unfortunate what happened, Nick getting held up but just having, just planting his foot and the hit and all that. That’s not unlike what corners around the league do. This is something that’s very common.

“We’re not going to do anything illegal to take Henry down. We’re just going to go after the ball, hit his thigh boards, try to take his legs out and keep the guy safe and healthy. But we’re going to do our best to chop him down.”

Fitzpatrick also pointed out that there was nothing illegal about the hit that ended Chubb’s season. That did not stop some Browns fans from being angry about it, but it was simply an unfortunate injury on a legal play. Garrett is right about that.