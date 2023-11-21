Myles Garrett reveals what Steelers player told him during helmet déjà vu moment

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers helmets have historically not been a great combination.

Garrett infamously bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with the QB’s own helmet during an altercation back in 2019.

Garrett once again got his hands on a loose Steelers helmet when the two teams faced off Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Steelers ran a quarterback sneak play from their own 29 midway through the third quarter. The play resulted in QB Kenny Pickett losing his helmet. Garrett came across it and casually picked it up, which prompted Steelers rookie Broderick Jones to accost the Browns defender.

The much more chill version of Myles Garrett with a Steelers helmet in his hand pic.twitter.com/EcP2f7tOca — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

After the game, Garrett revealed the conversation that went down between him and Jones.

“If anyone shouldn’t have that helmet, you shouldn’t,” Jones told Garrett.

“Hey, I’m just trying to be helpful,” Garrett responded.

Myles Garrett on what Broderick Jones jokingly said to him while he was holding loose helmet on Sunday, per PFT: “If anyone shouldn’t have that helmet, you shouldn’t.” Garrett replied to Jones:: “Hey, I’m just trying to be helpful." 😂🤣 #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 20, 2023

The Steelers were able to secure a first down on the play that preceded the helmet flashback moment. However, Pittsburgh ended up punting on the ensuing series.

The Browns held on for a 13-10 victory to secure their third straight win. No helmets were swung in the victory.